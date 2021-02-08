West Bengal: 'Team NaMo' campaigns once again amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' at central Kolkata

Kolkata: A day after a team of volunteers campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was denied entry to the Eco park area by a police official for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the ‘team NaMo’, as they call themselves, was seen campaigning for the BJP amidst roars of ‘Jai Ma Durga’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ near Chandni Chowk Metro station in central Kolkata.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Vinod Singh, a BJP activist in West Bengal, said that they are ready to cross all the alleged ‘hurdles’ by the ruling Trinamool Congress and will campaign for the BJP, without stopping chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ all the way.

“Even our party chief Dilip Ghosh said that he will greet Mamata Banerjee with the 'Jai Shri Ram' chant every time they meet. So why will we stop chanting the same? No matter who restricts, a day will come when the rest of Trinamool Congress leaders will also chant the same,” slammed Singh.

Abhishek Basu, a visitor to a nearby mall, said that there is no harm in taking God’s name and also that West Bengal has always celebrated Ram Navami.

“Ram worshipped Durga too and Akalbodhan is celebrated as Durga Puja, which is incidentally the biggest festival of eastern India. Why is a section of people deliberately trying to tag Ram just to signify the BJP? After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she worships Durga, now even the BJP is chanting Durga’s name,” mentioned the MNC worker.

Earlier this day, the same team was seen campaigning for the BJP at the Tollygunge area of South Kolkata.