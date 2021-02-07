West Bengal: Volunteers denied access in park for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

According to a local who visited the park for morning walk, the police officials didn’t allow the volunteers to enter the park premises. Permission was granted later when the team stopped chanting the slogan.

“The group was promoting BJP and Modi for the upcoming polls. But the police interfered their chants of Ram. After the group stopped the chant they were allowed to enter the park,” claimed the person who didn’t want to be named.

Notably, on several occasions, it has been seen that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her patience due to chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Incidentally, the West Bengal chief minister had also refused to speak on the occasion of Netaji’s Birth Anniversary due to the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants.

It may be recalled that as many as seven persons were detained near Bhatpara at the North 24 Parganas area, just after the results of parliamentary election in 2019, as a few people blocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s convoy and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

In a video which went viral on social media, the TMC supremo could be seen clearly losing her cool. An infuriated Banerjee also came out of her car and asked security officials to note down the name of the people.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has claimed that he will chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ every time he meets the Chief Minister.