Mamata Banerjee Vows TMC Support For INDIA Bloc To Secure Power At Centre; Raises Security Concerns

CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will help the INDIA bloc to come to power at the Centre. Addressing two election campaigns, Mamata said TMC will bringthe INDIA bloc to power at the national capital.

Without naming anyone, Mamata said that a "traitor" tried to kill her nephew and TMC's national secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The Chief Minister also without naming anyone had attacked the BJP's Birbhum candidate and stated that he was responsible for the Sitalkuchi firing during 2021 state Assembly elections.

“A gaddar (traitor) has spoken about a bomb explosion. If you hold a grudge against me, you can kill me. You even tried to kill Abhishek, thank God we came to know in advance. They even conducted recce outside his office and house. They had called him on Facetime and asked for an appointment. Had Abhishek given him time, he would have shot him and fled. These people want to kill everyone or put them behind bars who speak against them. If you are of fair politics, then why terrorise opponents and people,” asked Mamata.

Notably, Kolkata Police on Monday arrested one Rajaram Rege, who was allegedly part of the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. According to a police officer, Rege was spotted in Kolkata few days back and also had conducted a recce near Abhishek's house and office. Kolkata Police STF and the detective department arrested Rege from Mumbai and brought him to Kolkata.