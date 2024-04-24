Amit Shah Questions Alleged Job Corruption In West Bengal After Calcutta High Court Cancels 25,753 Jobs

A day after the Calcutta High Court cancelled 25,753 jobs, Union Home minister Amit Shah while attending a public meeting and a road show in West Bengal wondered how the poor youth of the state were pressured to bribe the powerful in order to get jobs.

“High Court had suspended several jobs on Monday. Anything between Rs 10 and Rs 15 lakh were given to the people in power by the youth to 'purchase'. Rs 51 crore was found from the house of a TMC minister but CM Mamata Banerjee did not suspend him (Partha Chatterjee) who is presently in jail. Such corruption can only be stopped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Shah.

Taking further potshots at CM Banerjee, Shah stated that she doesn't let the Centre's schemes reach the grassroots level of West Bengal as she is "afraid" that people of Bengal will start "supporting" Modi.

“If people of Bengal want to stop incidents of violence, infiltrations and Sandeshkhali-like incidents, everyone should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is capable of providing good governance. Didi should understand that people of Bengal are aware of the reality and the BJP is set to bag anything between 30 and 35 seats in Bengal. In 2019, 18 seats from Bengal helped BJP cross the 300-mark,” further added Shah.

Shah attended a roadshow for the party's Malda (Uttar) and (Dakshin)candidates Khagen Murmu and Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury. “On one hand Mamata didi is denying citizenship to the refugees and on the other, she is not stopping infiltrators. What is her problem with giving citizenship to the refugees?” asked Shah.