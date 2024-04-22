Gujarat: Amit Shah's Viral Remark Sparks Controversy Amid BJP's Unopposed Win In Surat Lok Sabha Seat | Twitter | ANI

Ahmedabad: A video capturing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's purported remarks during a public rally in Ahmedabad has ignited controversy, raising questions about BJP's electoral strategy and triggering speculation about a broader conspiracy.

Shah's assertion regarding the donation of "25 Lok Sabha seats" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with the recent unopposed victory in Surat, has set social media abuzz with conjecture and scrutiny.

In the viral footage, Shah is heard proclaiming, "This time, all 25 Lok Sabha seats with huge vote margins will be donated as a gift to PM Narendra Modi as a blessing from the people of Gujarat."

The apparent discrepancy in Shah's statement, referencing 25 Lok Sabha seats despite Gujarat having 26, has raised eyebrows and prompted scrutiny from both political observers and social media users. The timing of Shah's remark, coming in the wake of BJP's unopposed victory in the Surat Lok Sabha seat, has fueled speculation about the party's electoral foresight and tactics.

During an interview with a local TV channel, Shah was questioned about prospects of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, to which he referred to 25 Lok Sabha seats, sidestepping any mention of the 26th seat.

This deliberate omission has intensified scrutiny and speculation surrounding the BJP's electoral calculus and the broader implications of Shah's assertion.

The controversy surrounding Shah's remarks has gained traction on social media platforms, particularly in light of the recent developments in the Surat Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal's unopposed victory following the disqualification of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination, coupled with the withdrawal of other independents and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate, has raised questions about the integrity of the electoral process and the BJP's role therein.

Social media channels are abuzz with speculation about a larger conspiracy at play, with many users drawing connections between Shah's remarks and the unfolding events in Surat. The convergence of these factors has fueled public discourse and scrutiny, underscoring the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral process.