Mamata Banerjee skips unveiling of Netaji statue, says undersecretary level had written to her

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government for allegedly sending her letter by 'under secretary' rank.

At a party programme, Mamata said that she had garlanded a statue of Netaji at Red Road in Kolkata as a letter was sent to her by an undersecretary.

"I received a letter on Tuesday, probably from someone at the undersecretary level, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at 7 pm and I should be there by 6 pm. Am I a bonded labourer? Is this how you address an elected Chief Minister? Why didn’t the Culture Ministry write to me? Undersecretaries are not supposed to write to the Chief Minister. This is why I garlanded the Netaji statue in Red Road, "said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the BJP-led Central government, Mmaata said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Seikh Hasina visited India but Bengal was kept out (for interaction).

"I share great relations with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We exchange gifts during festivities and special occasions. I am honoured that she expressed an interest in meeting me. Sheikh Hasina came to India. I don’t want to talk about India’s relations with other countries, but this is the first time Bengal was kept out of an event involving Bangladesh’s Prime Minister. I don’t want to talk about such issues, but why such anger? "asked the Chief Minister.