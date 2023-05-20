Mamata Banerjee slams 'agency-raj' while reacting to CBI interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee | PTI

A while after party leader and relative Abhishek Banerjee appeared before CBI in the West Bengal school recruitment case, TMC Chief and state CM Mamata Banerjee reacted to it. She took to Twitter and slammed the central government for its 'agency-raj' and an authoritarian functioning.

"On this day, in 2011, we were sworn in to replace a 34- year- old monster regime and to usher in the Ma Mati Manush government in West Bengal. We renew the pledge today and re- dedicate ourselves to the cause of the people," she tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee further said, "The agency-raj of an authoritarian govenment at the centre makes our task challenging, but millions over the country are with us in our march." She hailed the words "Long live 20 May" in her fiery message that came nearly an hour after the CBI officials started interrogating Abhishek Banerjee.

Check tweet

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CBI interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday started the interrogation of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the West Bengal school recruitment case.

Sources told media that he was being questioned by a three-member interrogation team of the CBI's anti-corruption branch (ACB), one each in the rank of superintendent, deputy superintendent and inspector. It was reportedly conducted with a five-page questionnaire, which the CBI prepared on the basis of the statements given by an accused in the scam and expelled youth TMC leader, Kuntal Ghosh.

Read Also Bengal recruitment scam: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before CBI in Kolkata