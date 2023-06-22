'Will Fight Collectively Like A Family': Mamata Meets Lalu In Patna Ahead Of 'Mission 2024' Opposition Meeting (Watch)

ANI

Setting the stage for discussions among opposition parties scheduled on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Patna on Thursday and met former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav. The meeting took place at the residence of State Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had landed at Patna airport, expressing optimism about the upcoming meeting on June 23. She emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue among opposition parties and underscored the need to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to safeguard the country from potential disasters.

Following the meeting with Lalu Yadav, Mamata Banerjee refrained from disclosing the details of the discussions. However, she asserted that they will collectively contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.

Regarding the ongoing tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, Mamata stated that decisions on such matters would be made during the meeting scheduled for the following day. She emphasiSed that the policies formulated in the meeting would be applicable to all parties involved.

Opposition meeting on Friday

A wide range of issues, spanning from social justice to alleged misuse of investigating agencies by the Centre, violence in Manipur, wrestlers' protest, and the recent Delhi ordinance, are expected to be on the agenda for the opposition meeting scheduled in Patna on Friday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be hosting the gathering of opposition parties. The significance of the event is further emphasised by the participation of parties like the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which have had strained relationships with the Congress in the past.

According to news reports, there will not be a common minimum program for this meeting; instead, the focus will be on discussing plans and strategies. However, indications suggest that a common statement may be formulated during the course of the gathering.