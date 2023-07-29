Malviya Nagar Murder Case: Accused Irfan Killed Cousin For Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Planned Crime 3 Days Before Fateful Day |

Delhi: A 25-year-old student, identified as Nargis, tragically lost her life in a Delhi park when her cousin, Irfan, allegedly murdered her on Friday. According to reports, Irfan killed her after she rejected his marriage proposal. The police revealed that the accused planned the murder three days in advance, as he was familiar with Nargis' daily routine. He also knew she passed through the park on her way to stenography classes at that time of the day.

Nargis Rejected Irfan's Marriage Proposal

According to a report in NDTV, Irfan's motive behind the murder came from his desire to marry Nargis, who happened to be his first cousin. However, Nargis declined his proposal due to Irfan's lack of a stable job, as he worked as a food delivery agent. The rejection left Irfan dejected, struggling to find another partner willing to marry him. Moreover, Nargis cut off contact with him, further fueling his desperation.

On Friday morning, Irfan carried out his heinous act, mercilessly battering Nargis to death using an iron rod at a park near Delhi University's Sri Aurobindo College. Her lifeless body was discovered by the police later, alongside the murder weapon. Hours after committing the heinous crime, Irfan turned himself in to the police.

Delhi CM Kejriwal Reacts To Tragedy

In the wake of this tragic incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief and frustration, condemning the city's law and order situation. He urged the Union home minister and the Lieutenant Governor to take immediate and strict measures to enhance the safety and security of Delhi's residents, especially women.

"Another daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi, it is very sad. Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It is a request to the LG and the Home Minister, to make the police a little active. The safety of the daughters of Delhi and the people of Delhi is very important," tweeted Kejriwal.

