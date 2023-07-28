 BREAKING: Kamala Nehru College Student Attacked With Rod In Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Dies On Spot; Visuals Surface
The girl was a student of Kamla Nehru College of Delhi University. The girl was rushed to hospital following the attack, however she was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi spoke on the crime incident. (Photo Credits: Twitter | ANI) |

In a shocking incident, a girl student died on the spot after being attacked by rod in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Friday. The girl was a student of Kamla Nehru College of Delhi University. The girl was rushed to hospital following the attack, however she was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Police are investigating the matter.

DCP South Delhi Chandan Chowdhary said that "We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurobindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in progress."

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal takes cognizance

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and said that "In Delhi, where a woman was shot dead outside her house, on the other hand, in a posh locality like Malviya Nagar, a girl was beaten to death with a rod. Delhi is extremely unsafe. It doesn't matter to anyone. Only in newspaper reports, the names of girls are changed, the crimes do not stop."

