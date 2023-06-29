Delhi Crime: Minor Girl Gangraped In Shahbad Dairy Area Park, 3 Arrested

Representative Image | Representative Image

In yet another case of crime from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Shahbad Dairy area on June 27. Three people have been arrested by police in the case, reported ANI.

On the night of June 27, the victim was in a park with her friend when the three accused who were in the park, committed the crime. On receiving the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the three accused. Further investigation is underway, said police.

(This is breaking news. More developments and updates to follow)