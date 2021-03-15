Major setback to Congress in Telangana as former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits party

In a major jolt for Congress in Telangana and at the Centre, former MP and entrepreneur Konda Vishveshwar Reddy resigned from the party on Monday (March 15). As per sources, the MP was displeased with the party's condition in the state and central level.
If sources are to be believed, the MP might decide to join the BJP.
An Indian engineer, entrepreneur, and politician, Konda had joined the Indian National Congress. Before that, he was a member of Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had fought and won the 16th Lok Sabha elections from Chevella, Telangana on a TRS ticket by a margin of over 75,000 votes.
During his term, he was one of the richest serving MPs in the parliament. He is the only parliamentarian from India to be granted a US patent while serving as a Member of Parliament.
He is husband of Sangita Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals and son of Konda Madhav Reddy, former chief justice of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
As an engineer by profession, Reddy had worked as an adjunct faculty in the New Jersey Institute of Technology, N.J., Essex County College, Newark, U.S. He is a successful software entrepreneur who founded Citadel Research & Solutions, a company involved in engineering research and development.
