Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against External Forces Dividing Nation In His Vijayadashami Speech; Watch VIDEO

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat | x

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in his Vijayadashami speech on Saturday raised the incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and emphasized the need for unity among Hindus everywhere for self-protection. "The ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government was not just the result of internal strife. External forces were in play and caused the regime change for selfish interest. These forces also created a false narrative that India, which helped in securing its freedom, was enemy of Bangladesh and Pakistan was a friend."

Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...What has happened in our neighboring country, Bangladesh? There are some immediate causes and aspects, which is true, but such a large-scale operation does not happen for those reasons alone. It is essential to discuss the… pic.twitter.com/S7AUrFvr3f — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2024

"Contrary to the perception being created, India has never acted against any neighbouring nation and always tried to help them in the interests of peace. It has always protected Bangladesh interests and continue to do so despite the growing atrocities against Hindu minorities in that country," said Bhagwat

Addressing a large gathering of swayamsevaks at the customary Dussehra rally at Reshimbagh grounds, the Sarsanghachlak said fissiparous forces were also active against India and trying hard to stall progress of the country. "The Deep State, Wokeism, Alternate Politics , and Cultural Marxism are not figments of imagination but tendencies that exist. Many books by scholars across the world are out on these subjects. Unfortunately there are some people in the country who are helping these external forces trying to divide the society on the lines of caste and religion," said the RSS supremo.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...Our society is vast and diverse. These diversities should not be transformed into divisions. There should be no imposition of diversity; claiming that we are diverse should not serve as a reason for separation. The narrative… pic.twitter.com/eAqA4JQ6Ii — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2024

He further said that these forces first attack a country’s culture and then infiltrate its educational and other institutions, fostering discontent and leading people to despise their own heritage. "Direct conflicts are created in society, and an atmosphere of anarchy and fear is intensified through distrust of the system, law, and governance, making it easier to establish their supremacy," he added.

"We need to remember that it is only the weak who suffer. The strong elephant or tiger is never sacrificed at the altar but the weak goat is. So there is an urgent need to unite and emerge stronger to ward off such attacks," he said. "As a country we are on a growth trajectory and developing on all fronts. But we need to be careful against forces that are trying to divide us and create separate identities instead of uniting us. We are a diverse society yet instead of finding differences we should be celebrating diversity and promoting cordiality, tolerance not hatred," the RSS chief stressed.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets with various dharma Guru and RSS officials pic.twitter.com/lh9NyDJeD3 — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2024

Bhagwat also raised the R G Kar Medical College incident in Kolkata where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered. "It was indeed a shameful incident but more reprehensible was the effort to cover up and downplay the incident," he added. He said the gory incident highlighted the need for women's safety.

"It is for the government to protect all constituents of society. At the same time till the administration springs to action, the society needs to unite and be strong to protect itself from wrong-doers. I am not saying unite to attack anyone. But you need to be strong to fight injustice and growing goondaism in the society," the Sarsanghachalak emphasized.

Former chief of Indian Space Research Organisation, K Radhakrishnan,, was the chief guest of the Vijayadashami rally and lauded the discipline and selfless service of RSS cadres. Talking about science and development he stressed that technology should have a human face.

The Vijayadashami event is one of the most important events in RSS calendar and shashtra puja is performed on this day. The RSS was formed by K B Hedgewar and his followers on Vijayadashami day in 1925. Next year RS will complete a hundred years of existence. The speech delivered by the RSS chief is eagerly awaited and followed as it indicates the RSS stand on various current issues and its line of action.

Union roads and transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were present in full Ganvesh (RSS uniform) on the occasion along with ex-governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit.