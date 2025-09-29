Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Blames Leaders, Expresses Condolences To Karur Stampede Victims’ Families

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate condoled the death of 36 people in the Karur Stampede in Tamil Nadu. | X @ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate condoled the death of 36 people in the Karur Stampede in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, and said the "leaders are certainly responsible".

Leaders responsible for Karur tragedy: Shrinate

"I am deeply saddened by what happened. There was such a huge stampede that more than 36 people died, and many were injured. My condolences to all the families who are suffering this grief... As for stampedes, leaders are certainly responsible... But today is not the time for questions and answers, but to stand with the family of the deceased," Shrinate told ANI.

On Saturday, the massive crowd at Vijay's rally reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to lead a one-member Commission of Inquiry into the Karur stampede, landed at Trichy airport on Sunday evening.

Commission reaches Karur to probe stampede tragedy

From Trichy airport, she travelled to Karur by road. In a brief interaction with the media after reaching Karur, she said, "The commission has been set up to address shortcomings. Incidents like this should not occur in the future, and the necessary remedial measures will be taken."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur tragedy.

In an emotional message, Stalin said the grief and cries of the victims' families have deeply affected him and remain in his heart.

In a post on X, MK Stalin wrote, "The tears shed by the families of those who lost their lives throughout the night, and the pain caused by their grief-filled cries, have not left my heart... Karur Tragedy".

Chief Minister, MK Stalin, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims who were killed in the Karur stampede. CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

