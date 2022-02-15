Maharashtra: Man attacks doctor over parking dispute in Thane; arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a doctor with a sharp weapon over a dispute about vehicle parking in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The district rural police on Monday nabbed the accused Bhau Murbade under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official from Murbad police station said.

Dr Dhiraj Srivastav had parked his two-wheeler in front of his clinic in Murbad on Monday morning, following which the accused picked a quarrel with him, he said.

Murbade attacked the doctor with a sickle, injuring him, the official said, adding that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The local police are conducting further probe in the matter, the official said.

