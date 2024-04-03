Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Announces Second List Of Candidate For 4 Constituencies

In a press conference on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray revealed the party candidates for the Kalyan, Hatkanangale, Palghar, and Jalgaon Lok Sabha seats. While announcing the second list, Uddhav stated that they have left the North Mumbai seat for alliance partners. Before this, Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced candidates for 17 constituencies. Uddhav-led party has so far announced candidates for 21 Lok Sabha seats out of the 48 seats in the state.
Vaishali Darekar has been nominated to contest from Kalyan, Satyajit Patil will run for the Hatkanangle seat, Bharti Kamli will contest from Palghar, and Karan Pawar will be the party's candidate for the Jalgaon Lok Sabha seat.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate List
Buldhana - Narendra Khedekar
Yavatmal-Washim - Sanjay Deshmukh
Maval - Sanjog Waghere-Patil
Sangli - Chandrahar Patil
Hingoli - Nagesh Patil Ashtikar
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Chandrakant Khaire
Dharashiv - Omraj Nimbalkar
Shirdi- Bhausahebar Waghchoure
Nashik - Rajabhai Vaj
Raigad - Anant Geeta
Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri - Vinayak Raut
Thane - Rajan Vichare
Mumbai-North East - Sanjay Dina Patil
Mumbai-South - Arvind Sawant
Mumbai-Northwest - Amol Kirtikar
Parbhani - Sanjay Jadhav
Mumbai South Central - Anil Desai
