Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Announces Second List Of Candidate For 4 Constituencies

In a press conference on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray revealed the party candidates for the Kalyan, Hatkanangale, Palghar, and Jalgaon Lok Sabha seats. While announcing the second list, Uddhav stated that they have left the North Mumbai seat for alliance partners. Before this, Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced candidates for 17 constituencies. Uddhav-led party has so far announced candidates for 21 Lok Sabha seats out of the 48 seats in the state.

पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांची पत्रकार परिषद । मातोश्री, मुंबई - LIVE https://t.co/Tm90sTbHl1 — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) April 3, 2024

Vaishali Darekar has been nominated to contest from Kalyan, Satyajit Patil will run for the Hatkanangle seat, Bharti Kamli will contest from Palghar, and Karan Pawar will be the party's candidate for the Jalgaon Lok Sabha seat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate List

Buldhana - Narendra Khedekar

Yavatmal-Washim - Sanjay Deshmukh

Maval - Sanjog Waghere-Patil

Sangli - Chandrahar Patil

Hingoli - Nagesh Patil Ashtikar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Chandrakant Khaire

Dharashiv - Omraj Nimbalkar

Shirdi- Bhausahebar Waghchoure

Nashik - Rajabhai Vaj

Raigad - Anant Geeta

Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri - Vinayak Raut

Thane - Rajan Vichare

Mumbai-North East - Sanjay Dina Patil

Mumbai-South - Arvind Sawant

Mumbai-Northwest - Amol Kirtikar

Parbhani - Sanjay Jadhav

Mumbai South Central - Anil Desai

Kalyan - Vaishali Darekar

Hatkanangle - Satyajit Patil

Palghar - Bharti Kamdi

Jalgaon - Karan Pawar