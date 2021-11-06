Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall forecast in several districts for next 2 Days; IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD on Saturday issued a yellow alert in ten districts of Maharashtra following a prediction of heavy rainfall that may be witnessed in several areas on Saturday and Sunday due to the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea.

According to the meteorological department, torrential to very torrential rains in many districts of western Maharashtra, Konkan, and central Maharashtra may be witnessed on Saturday.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts and cities including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Thane, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

Heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in these districts in the next few hours, along with strong winds with a speed up to 30 to 40 kmph. Citizens have been warned to avoid long journeys.

Light rains can also be expected in Mumbai, Palghar, Beed, Latur, Solapur, and Osmanabad districts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall and thunderstorm may be witnessed from Saturday to November 10 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 06:16 PM IST