Maharashtra govt requests Centre to deploy 20 companies of CAPF in state

Maharashtra government on Monday said that it has requested 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to be deployed in the state in order to give rest to the state police who have been working tirelessly for past 2 months during coronavirus lockdown.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the state government has sent a request to Central government to deploy 20 20 companies of CAPF. "With several police personnel testing positive for COVIDー19, long and challenging work hours are leaving Maharashtra police stretched. Ramzan Eid is also on May 25th. To help maintain law & order the state has requested 20 companies of CAPF to be deployed," he said.