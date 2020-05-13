Maharashtra govt requests Centre to deploy 20 companies of CAPF in state

Maharashtra government on Monday said that it has requested 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to be deployed in the state in order to give rest to the state police who have been working tirelessly for past 2 months during coronavirus lockdown.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the state government has sent a request to Central government to deploy 20 20 companies of CAPF. "With several police personnel testing positive for COVIDー19, long and challenging work hours are leaving Maharashtra police stretched. Ramzan Eid is also on May 25th. To help maintain law & order the state has requested 20 companies of CAPF to be deployed," he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government may seek the deployment of central reserve forces in the state to provide some breather to the overstretched and overworked police personnel. Uddhav also denied that there was any plan to deploy the Army in Mumbai.
“Many people, such as doctors, nurses, revenue officials and police personnel are working under strain. Police officers are tired due to patrolling. Some are falling sick and a few have died while fighting for us. There is also a need to give them a break. So, we may ask for additional manpower from the Centre if required to give rest to the police personnel in phases. But it doesn’t mean that we are calling the Army,” he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)