Maharashtra Election 2019 - Kalina Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Kalina Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Kalina Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Kalina is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Vandre West and Vandre East in the Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Kalina Assembly had 50 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Sanjay Potnis of Shiv Sena.

Sanjay Potnis of Shiv Sena is contesting the elections again. Other prominent faces to contest from the Kalina Assembly are Rekha Harijan of Rashtriya Ulama Council and Goerge Abraham of Indian National Congress.

Full list of candidates for Kalina assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

PRADEEP KRISHNAN NAMBIAR- Independent SANJAY GOVIND POTNIS- Shivsena TAFAJJUL HUSAIN KHAN- Bahujan Maha Party VISHAL JANU SATPUTE- Independent SANJAY RAMCHANDRA TURDE- Maharashtra Navniraman Sena SHORAB KHALID SHAIKH- Bhartiya Bhaichara Party LAXMAN NAGU KAIKADI- Ambedkaraite Party of India (API) GAYATRI RAMSUDHIK JAISWAL- Peasants And Workers Party of India MANISHA SACHIN JADHAV- Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VINOD PUNDLIK MORE- Bahujan Samaj Party JAVED MOHAMMAD RAFIQUE SHAIKH- Independent ISMAIL IBRAHIM SHAIKH- Samjwadi Party REKHA HARIJAN- Rashtriya Ulama Council MOHAMMED SUFIYAN SAYED- All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen GEORGE ABRAHAM- Indian National Congress

In 2014,Sanjay Potnis of Shiv Sena won the Kalina Assembly seat by defeating Singh Amar of BJP by a massive a total of 30715 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Krupashank of INC had won the seat by defeating More from MNS.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.