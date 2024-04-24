 Maharashtra Crime: 12-Year-Old Tribal Girl Raped & Killed, Semi-Naked Decomposed Body Found In Gondia
Maharashtra Crime: 12-Year-Old Tribal Girl Raped & Killed, Semi-Naked Decomposed Body Found In Gondia

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Crime against girls and woman | Representative image

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old tribal girl was raped and murdered in the Maoist Belt of Gondia in Maharashtra and her half-naked and decomposed body was found in Ganutola village. The girl had gone missing on April 19. In the course of the investigation, horrific details have emerged. Also, the accused is on the run and the angry villagers have threatened a stir. Police is also extra vigilant in the case as the incident happened in the sensitive Maoist belt of Gondia.

Shocking Details

Police said that injury marks were found on the girl's head and abrasions on her neck. A boulder (large stone) was found at the crime spot and it also had blood marks.

Police suspect that the girl's head was repeatedly smashed on the boulder. The girl also tried to resist the rape attempt and her head has serious injuries due to constant smashing on the boulder.

Girl Had Gone Out To Attend Wedding

The girl had gone out of the house on April 19 to attend a wedding. According to a report in The Times Of India, the villagers had also seen the girl riding a pillion on a bike with a boy. However, according to the report, the villagers have refused to identify the man on the bike. Further investigation is underway.

The 12-year-old victim was a student of class 6. Police said that it was investigating the case from all angles and that a breakthrough in the case was expected.

