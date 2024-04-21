Mumbai Shocker: Uncle Held For Raping Niece, Impregnating Her In Vikhroli

Mumbai Shocker: Uncle Held For Raping Niece, Impregnating Her In Deonar |

Mumbai: A 52-year-old has been arrested by the Deonar police for allegedly repeatedly raping his relative since she was 17 years of age and impregnating her. The matter first surfaced on Saturday when the victim’s parents approached the police.

The victim is currently 24-year-old and since she was 16, she used to travel to her uncle’s house in Vikhroli, to spend time. She had a close relationship with him, said the victim’s parents to the police.

The victim never revealed the exploitations she faced since the age of 17. According to the police, the accused had threatened to harm her if she revealed anything to anyone.

Earlier last week, her parents noticed the abdomen of the victim and she was taken to the hospital for check up. The doctor informed that the victim was almost 4 months pregnant. Alarmed, the victim was questioned and after much efforts, she finally confessed about everything to her parents and grandmother.

After registering the FIR, the police said that the accused was placed under arrest within an hour on Saturday. After the medical examination, the accused was presented in court which remanded him to a 3-day police custody.

The accused was slapped with charges of rape, assault and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.