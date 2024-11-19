Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Junnar Constituency: All About Parties, Past Results, Candidates & Vote Share

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Junnar is a city which is situated in the Pune district of Maharashtra. It is one of the 288 assembly constituencies that fall under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Lok Sabha constituency includes six legislative assemblies (Vidhan Sabha). Junnar is one of the legislative assemblies which falls in the Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency, including Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Hadapsar, and Bhosari.

Junnar, an assembly constituency, falls under the Pune division in Maharashtra. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe, who fought from the National Congress Party, emerged victorious from the Shirur Lok Sabha Seat by defeating Adhalrao Shivaji Dattatrey of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with a total margin of 140951 votes.

Talking about 2019 assembly election, Atul Vallabh Benke from NCP won the seat by defeating Shiv Sena's candidate, Sharaddada Bhimaji Sonawane with a margin of 9068.

History of Junnar Assembly constituency

In the Junnar Assembly constituency, the Shiv Sena Party (SSP) has emerged victorious four times since 1978. The National Congress Party has won the seat two times, whereas Janta Party, INC, Indian Congress (Socialist), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won the state for the first time. In 1978, Bhasurao Abhaji Thora from Janata Party secured the seat against Shivajrao Sahebrao from INC with a margin of 1,542.

In 1980, INC's candidate, Kale Shivajirao Sahebrao, had a total vote of 27,739. In 1985, Chandrakant Ghodke from the Indian Congress (Socialist) won the seat and gained 30,124 votes. In 1990, Shiv Sena's candidate, Appasaheb Alias Babanrao Waghchaure, won the seat by defeating Peasants & Workers Party's KP Zargad with a margin of 31,854.

From 1995 to 2004, Shiv Sena continuously won the seat, but in 2014, Sharaddada Bhimaji Sonavane from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won the constituency. Meanwhile, in 2019, NCP's Atul Vallabh Benke secured the seat by defeating SHS' Sharaddada Bhimaji Sonawane with a margin of 9,068.