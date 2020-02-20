Maha Shivratri 2020: Why CERN has a statue of Lord Shiva

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated throughout India to mark the day of the celebration of Lord Shiva's marriage. This year, the festival will be observed on February 21. The word ‘Maha Shivratri’, in its literal meaning, translates to 'the Great Night of Shiva’. One of the three primary deities of the Hindu trinity, Lord Shiva is worshipped as the destroyer and transformer of the world.

Shiva is also depicted as a divine dancer known as Nataraja. It symbolizes the cosmic dance of destruction and creation. Intriguingly, CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, which is one of the world’s largest and most respected scientific research centres in the world has the statue of Shiva’s Nataraja form, Nataraja on its campus.