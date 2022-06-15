Maha Min Anil Parab won't appear before ED for questioning in the Money Laundering case

Mumbai: In the latest update, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the alleged money laundering case. According to the news agency, ANI, the Minister will give his reply to the ED through his lawyer.
The report suggests the Transport Minister is out of Mumbai today for a pre-scheduled event.
Money laundering case against Parab
The ED, on Tuesday, summoned Parab for questioning him in a money laundering case linked to his resort in Ratnagiri's Dapoli district. The agency has alleged that the Shiv Sena leader has violated the coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort located in Dapoli beach area.
The central agency will record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It had raised his premises, also those who were linked to him last month in connection with the case.
The probe comes after the agency registered a fresh case against the politician and several others.
Other charges against Parab
It is pertinent to mention here that Parab's role is also being investigation in another money laundering case booked against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.
Additionally, he is also facing several other charges, including alleged irregularities and corruption.
