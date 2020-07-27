Maha govt working on MSME relief plan amid COVID-19, reveals Industries Minister Subhash Desai

The Maharashtra government is chalking out a plan to help the MSME sector which has been hit by the economic downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak, state Industries Minister Subhash Desai said here on Monday.

The needs of the sector are being studied and the state government plan will definitely help the MSME sector, he told PTI.

"Companies are facing the burden of paying salaries during the lockdown when production is almost nil. They have demanded that fixed electricity charges be waived. The scheme being drafted will be as per their needs," Desai said.

He said the state government was working to ensure firms operating outside the jurisdiction of MIDC get subsidy benefits on various purchases which are currently unavailable.