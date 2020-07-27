Maha govt announces administrative transfers - here's all you need to know

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced some administrative changes. According to the transfer order dated July 27, several IAS officials have been transferred.

According to the order, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical Education and Drugs, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee has been replaced even as the state fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

IAS officer from the 1988 batch, Rajiv Jalota has now been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department in Mumbai's Mantralaya.

Formerly the Principal Secretary (Information Technology), General Administration Department, Mantralaya SVR Srinivas, an IAS official from the 1991 batch Principal Secretary, Housing Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Secretary, Higher and Technical Education Department, IAS official Saurabh Vijay of the 1998 batch has now been posted as the Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department, Mumbai.

Jalaj Sharma, IAS (2014) has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.