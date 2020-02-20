Uddhav-led MVA announces IAS transfers and appointments: Here's the complete list

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced new transfers and appointments of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Thursday.

Here is a complete list of the new transfers/ appointments:

1. Shri Manu Kumar Srivastava, IAS (1986), Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

2. Dr.Nitin Kareer, IAS (1988) Additional Chief Secretary (1), Urban Development Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

3. Shri I.S.Chahal, IAS (1989) Principal Secretary (Water Resources), Water Resources Department, Mantralaya, has been posted as Principal Secretary (1), Urban Development Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

4. Shri B.Venugopal Reddy, IAS (1994), Principal Secretary (Forest), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary (Industries), Industry, Energy and Labour Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

5. Shri Sanjay Khandare, IAS (1996) has been posted as Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.