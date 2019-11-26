Maha Drama: The best jokes and memes after Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar resign

It had been nigh on a month since the Maharashtra government formation saga began. And matters might be coming to a head soon.
In the latest twist, recently appointed Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned from their posts.
Social media doesn't quite know what to make of the ever-developing situations and some hilarious messages have emerged.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)