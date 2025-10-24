 Chhattisgarh Govt Transfers Seven IPS Officers In Major Police Reshuffle
The order, issued from Nava Raipur, focuses on key districts and headquarters roles, aiming to strengthen policing across the state. The officers have been directed to assume their new responsibilities temporarily until further orders.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
In a major reshuffle Vishnu Deo Sai led government transferred seven police officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) on October 24, 2025. The Chhattisgarh Home (Police) Department announced the transfer and new postings of seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The reshuffle affects Superintendents of Police (SPs) in districts such as Rajnandgaon, Sakti, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB), and Kondagaon, alongside strategic positions at the Police Headquarters and other critical units. Below is the complete list of transferred officers and their new assignments:

Mohit Garg (IPS 2013): Moved from SP, Rajnandgaon, to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Police Headquarters, Nava Raipur.

Chandramohan Singh (IPS 2014): Transferred from SP, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB), to Director, Training/Operations, Fire and Emergency Services, City Force and Civil Defence Headquarters, Raipur.

Ankita Sharma (IPS 2018): Shifted from SP, Sakti, to SP, Rajnandgaon.

Yaduvli Akshay Kumar (IPS 2018): Reassigned from SP, Kondagaon, to AIG, Police Headquarters, Nava Raipur.

Ratna Singh (IPS 2019): Moved from AIG, Police Headquarters, Nava Raipur, to SP, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur.

Prafull Thakur (IPS 2015): Transferred from Commandant, 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (ChhSabal), Mana, Raipur, to SP, Sakti.

Pankaj Chandra (IPS): Shifted from Commandant, 13th Battalion, Armed Forces, Bango, Korba, to SP, Kondagaon.

This targeted reshuffle is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to optimize law enforcement leadership, particularly in Naxal-affected and strategically important districts.

