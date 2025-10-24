Chhattisgarh: Woman Dies Dy Suicide After Accusing Husband, In-Laws Of Harassment In Last Video In Raipur

Ten months after her marriage, a woman slit her wrist and hanged herself after recording a video accusing her husband and in-laws of continuous harassment in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The victim, identified as Manisha Goswami, alleged in the video that she was being tormented by her husband, Ashutosh Goswami, and her in-laws. Manisha said she had been subjected to both physical and mental abuse since her marriage in January this year.

“I’m the eldest among my siblings, and my father is the only breadwinner. I’m tired of my in-laws’ behaviour,” Manisha said in the video.

She further stated that she was “left with no choice” and “exhausted with life,” alleging that her husband had assaulted her twice “without any reason” while her mother-in-law supported him. She also claimed that she faced constant harassment over dowry and other disputes, saying she had not been happy “for even ten days” during her 10-month marriage.

According to police sources, Manisha’s father has reached the DD Nagar police station seeking justice and a fair investigation. A case has been registered, and police have begun probing the allegations mentioned in the video.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while statements from relatives and neighbours are being recorded. Investigators are also examining Manisha’s mobile phone and other digital evidence to reconstruct the events that led to her death.