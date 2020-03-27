Madhya Pradesh woman walks 30 km to get her sick child treated

Chitrakoot: In Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot, a woman walked 30 km carrying her one-year-old sick child to a hospital after she could not find any transport due to the nationwide lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown is in place to prevent the coronavirus spread in the country.

Maya Devi lives with her family in Anchwara village in Chitrakoot district. Her minor son was not well for the past two days. In the early hours of Thursday, when his condition worsened, the family decided to visit a hospital for the child's treatment.

Maya Devi recalled that her son was very ill. "No vehicle was found plying on the way and we walked from Guptagodavari in the early hours of Thursday."

The family members said they pleaded with many policemen for help but none helped.

Devi said that the child's condition was now improving.