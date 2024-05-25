 Madhya Pradesh Robbery Video: Thieves Steal Goods From Running Truck On Highway In Shajapur
Updated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
A shocking video of an audacious act by three men has been shared on social media, with claims that the incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway.

The viral video shows two men on the roof of a moving truck stealing goods. A biker follows the truck from a very close distance. After pushing the goods out of the truck, both men climb down onto the moving bike.

A motorist recorded the act while the men attempted to steal the goods.

After the video surfaced on social media, many users suspected collusion between the truck driver and the alleged thieves.

Reacting to the viral video, an user wrote, "They (thieves) are courageous people but are on the wrong path. The government should use their energy in the right direction for the benefit of society. The truck driver cannot be accused of collusion because then he would have also paid attention to the person making the video. The meaning of family is not only to give birth but also to impart values."

The video and the claims about it has not been verified by the FPJ.

In February this year, a viral video showed a daring theft from a moving mini-truck in Meghalaya. The thieves carefully loaded a bag with stolen items, believed to be onions or potatoes, while clinging to the mini-truck.

As per reports, the video was captured on Umiam Highway on the outskirts of Shillong.

