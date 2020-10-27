Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur cop dragged on car's bonnet, injured

A police official sustained injuries after he was dragged on the bonnet of a car as he tried to stop it for a traffic rule violation in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Monday.

The injured has been identified as Surendra Yadav, Sub-Inspector.

"A Sub-Inspector named Surendra Yadav was dragged on the bonnet of a vehicle after he attempted to stop it for violation of traffic rule. As the official was trained, he held the bonnet to save himself but when the driver increased the speed of the car he fell on the ground due to which he got injuries on hands, Vijay Tiwari, Station House Officer, Cantt told ANI.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation underway, he added.

Recently, Delhi Police registered an FIR against the man who dragged an on-duty Traffic Police personnel on the bonnet of his car for few meters in the city's Dhaula Kuan area after the police personnel attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. An FIR was filed on the complaint of police constable Mahipal Singh Yadav, who said in his statement that he tried to stop the car over the issue of "fancy number plate".