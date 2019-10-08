Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed after BJP MLA's car hits motorcycle; FIR filed

An SUV belonging to Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi allegedly hit a motorcycle near Tikamgarh on Monday, killing three persons.

It is not yet clear whether Lodhi, nephew of former Union minister Uma Bharti, was present inside the vehicle at the time of the accident which occurred around 3 pm on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road near Papawani village, around 15 kms from the district headquarters. Lodhi denied that his SUV was involved in the accident. Lodhi told news agency ANI, "My car wasn't involved in the incident,I was in Phuter the entire day.I had called my driver there. He told me about the accident he witnessed involving 2 autos and a bike."

He said he will meet the kin of deceased today. Lodhi told ANI yesterday, "I'd informed the thana incharge too. They're people (deceased) of my constituency, I'll meet them tomorrow. I'm being framed for an incident in which neither I nor my vehicle was involved. Police should investigate the auto-rickshaws involved."

According to eyewitnesses, the SUV of MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi hit the bike killing two persons on the spot and seriously injuring another who was riding the motorcycle. While Brijendra Ahirwar (25) and Ravi Ahirwar (23) died on the spot, Madan (23) died on way to Jhansi hospital.

"The MLA was allegedly driving the car at the time of the incident. The deceased have been identified as Ravi Ahirwar and Bijendra Ahirwar who were going on their motorcycle when the MLA's car coming from the opposite side hit them," according to the FIR.

The FIR was registered at the Baldevgarh police station. He has been slapped with IPC 304 A (Causing death by negligence), IPC 279 (Rash driving), IPC 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 184 Motor Vehicle Act (driving dangerously).

