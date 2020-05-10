'Made by Jains, no Muslim staff': Chennai police arrests baker for WhatsApp advertisement

The Chennai city police has arrested a bakery owner for a WhatsApp message giving out a wrong impression about the Muslims, police said.
According to the police, 32-year-old Prashant, owner of the Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries sold his products online.
In a Whatapp message, he had said: "Made by Jains on orders, no Muslim staffs".
The shop "Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries" is located at Parthasarathi Puram in the T Nagar area in Chennai.
The police arrested him for giving the wrong impression about the Muslims. He was booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Well, this is not the first time we have seen Muslims being discriminated. Earlier, a video of BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari went viral on social media in which he is heard telling people not to purchase vegetables from Muslim vendors. The BJP MLA who represents the Barhaj constituency is seen telling people, "Keep one thing in mind, I am telling everyone openly, no one should purchase vegetables from miyas (Muslims)."
Moreover, after the Nizamuddin Markaz fiasco, Tablighi Jamaat members have faced strong criticism for being the cause of increase in number of coronavirus cases in India.
