Madhya Pradesh: Communal poster saying 'Muslim traders entry are prohibited in village' creates flutter, FIR files against unidentified

As if rumour mongering on Social Media was not enough. During these troubled times, a poster with "objectionable" content had created enough flutter. On Sunday, the police team had to swing into action following a tip off about a poster in Pemalpur village, about 12 km away from Depalpur in the district. However, the police claimed that no poster was found. A case has been registered against unidentified person(s) under sections 505 (2), 201 of the IPC. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh tweeted and thanked MP Police for its timely action.

A poster saying "Muslim vyapariyon ka gaon me pravesh nishedh hai" was found pasted on a wall at Pemalpur village on Sunday. Depalpur police station in charge Gopal Parmar, however, reiterated that no such poster was found in the area. "We are collecting information about the poster. It was signed on behalf of residents of Pemalpur village. It is said that the poster was pasted on Saturday but the police have no clue about the same," the cop statement said.