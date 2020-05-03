Madhya Pradesh: Over 2,500 labourers of UP create ruckus, pelt stones in Sendhwa

ension prevailed on temporary check post on Madhya Pradesh – Maharashtra inter-state border after large number of labourers from Uttar Pradesh created ruckus there. More than 2,500 labourers present at the check-post currently and are waiting for government nod to move ahead.

Incident took place on Sunday morning when officials who were presented there stopped labourers who wanted to march ahead towards their native places. The situation soon turned out of control as amid the ruckus the disgruntled labourers pelted stones on the vehicles stationed there.

A day before incident, laboures also staged chakka jam on the Agra-Mumbai national highway as result of which large number of trucks carrying necessary goods got stranded there. Later situation returned to normal at 1.30 am after district collector Amit Tomar and additional superintendent of police Sunita Rawat had a word with the labourers.

Officials who are present at the check-post on condition of anonymity claimed that they did not have any official permission to release labourers from here, so how they could allow labourers to move. “We are arranging food, water and other essential needs for the labourers here,” officer said.

When contacted district collector Amit Tomar said that large number of labourers stranded at different place on Madhya Pradesh – Uttar Pradesh border and they did not get any intimation from there to release them. As screening is going on there and once we get orders then we will allow labourers to move.

Meanwhile, three police personnel’s got injured in a stone pelting incident before the situation at the check-post was brought under control.

40 workers disowned by contractors leave for home

Alot: Forty stranded labourers, who have been disowned by the contractor who had hired them, were sent to their native place on Sunday. Sub-divisional magistrate Chandar Singh Solanki said the contractor who brought all of them for construction of Navodaya Vidhyalaya building fled from the spot leaving labourers stranded. Labourers claimed that they came here about six months back by the contractor. After lockdown announcement on March 25, they decided to move back their native places, but had no money. Whenever they called contractor for money and necessary arrangements he had the same response that it’s government responsibility to drop them at their villages. On Sunday, when SDM Solanki came to know about villagers ordeal, Solanki asked Dr Abdul Kadir and health department officials to conduct screening of all the labourers. Later with the help of social organization arranged food for them. SDM arranged bus for them as well as assured action against contractor for his reckless attitude. Complaint also lodged at the police station. When contacted Shivang Agrawal of Elegance Infra Developer, a company responsible for construction to get their version, Agrawal rubbished all the allegations levelled by the labourers. Agrawal said that during lockdown, they arranged ration for labourers. About remaining wages, company will transfer this amount in labourers account soon. About their return, Agrawal claimed that it’s administration’s responsibility to make such arrangements.

125 leave for Gujarat

Barwani: As many 125 labourers from Gujarat returned to their native places on Saturday. Before allowing them to go their villages, administration took them to Alirajpur where doctors and health workers screened them. Administration arranged food and water and later presented them necessary items including sanitizer, mask.