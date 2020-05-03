Madhya Pradesh: Tiger dies in territorial fight in Bandhavgarh reserve, ninth death within a month in state

One more tiger died at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Saturday taking the toll to third in the Reserve and ninth in the state within a month. Two deaths were reported from Kanha Tiger Reserve.

On Saturday, carcass of an eight-month-old tiger was found at Medha area of the reserve. Forest authorities have attributed the death to territorial fight between two tigers.

The first death of stripped cat was reported from Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) on April 1, while on April 3, a tiger died in Pench Tiger Reserve and another one at Bandhavgrah Tiger Reserve on April 9. Similarly, Burhanpur forest reported tiger death on April 11 while KTR again reported tiger death on April 13. Tiger death was also reported from Chitrakoot forest on April 17.

Bandhavgarh tiger reserve again reported tiger death on April 22 and same day, another big cat died at Mukundpur Zoo(Satna)

Speaking about the recent big cat death, Principal Chief Conservation of Forests(PCCF wild life) Rajesh Shrivastava said as the tiger was eight months old so another stripped cat killed it during territorial fight and ate some body parts. No tiger died of coronavirus in state, reiterated the PCCF stating that NCTA advisory has been strictly enforced in the all the tiger reserves of the state. “ With the increasing tiger population, one-to-one conflict increases and its quite natural. This has happened in Madhya Pradesh too,” said Shrivastava.