Made 3 crore families in UP 'lakhpati' under Prime Minister Awas Yojna: PM Modi

Lucknow: The Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) – a central welfare scheme -- has turned three crore households into ‘lakhpati’, the prime minister said in Lucknow on Tuesday, as he inaugurated and dedicated 75 developmental projects worth Rs 4737 crores in poll-bound UP.

The schemes have brought cheer on the faces of rural and urban population, he claimed. He was in Lucknow to inaugurate the New Urban India Conclave.

While speaking on the occasion the prime minister said that in the last seven years of his tenure three crore households have got houses under the Awas Yojana, which makes each one a ‘lakhpati’ if one counts the cost of each dwelling unit.

He said that more than 80 per cent of these houses were in the name of the woman member of the family. He blamed the previous governments of only making 13 lakh houses under PMAY, while no less than 1.13 crore houses were built in his regime.

PM Modi also handed over digitally the keys of 75000 houses under the Awas Yojana. He interacted with few of the beneficiaries of the scheme through video call.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:15 PM IST