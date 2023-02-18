M. S. Golwalkar Birth Anniversary: Remembering the RSS chief who redefined Hindu nationalism |

Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar (M. S. Golwalkar), popularly known as Guruji, was a prominent Indian thinker and ideologue who played a key role in shaping the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He served as the second Sarsanghchalak, or chief, of the RSS from 1940 to 1973.

Golwalkar was born on February 19, 1906, in Nagpur, India. He completed his education in Nagpur and later moved to Pune to pursue a degree in law. However, he left his studies midway to join the RSS in 1934, where he became an important figure and rose to become the second chief of the organization.

Golwalkar's ideas and philosophy were deeply rooted in the Hindu religion and culture, and he advocated for the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra, or Hindu state, in India. He believed that India was a Hindu nation and that the Hindu way of life was the only way to achieve unity and progress.

Golwalkar was a prolific writer and authored several books, including "We or Our Nationhood Defined," which is considered his most significant work. In this book, he argues that Hindus are the rightful owners of India and that other religious communities must accept Hindu dominance.

Despite his controversial views, Golwalkar remains a respected figure in Hindu nationalist circles. His ideas and philosophy have influenced several right-wing organizations in India, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power.

M. S. Golwalkar was a significant figure in Indian history and played a crucial role in shaping the ideology of the RSS. While his views on Hindu nationalism have been controversial, they have had a lasting impact on Indian politics and society. His legacy continues to be debated and discussed to this day.