Luxury on steroids - This is the hotel in Jaisalmer that is lodging Ashok Gehlot and his MLAs

Fearing "horse-trading" ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session, the Congress on Friday shifted the party MLAs to Jaisalmer from Jaipur. The Rajasthan Congress MLAs were shifted to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer amid tight security arrangements.

The decision to move the MLAs came a day after Gehlot indicated he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes on August 14 and claimed the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

Along with party MLAs, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, also moved to Jaisalmer in five chartered flights. Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the MLAs, their family members and acquaintances were getting threat calls and pressure was being built on them after the announcement of the assembly session from August 14.

Here are some pictures of Hotel Suryagarh: