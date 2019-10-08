Lure of big money in PoK turns truck driver, informer into terror kingpin

New Delhi: Lure of big money turned Aashiq Ahmed Nengroo, a truck driver from Pulwama, from a police informer to a terror kingpin. Once seen as a pro-Indian Kashmiri, Negroo, succumbed to the lust for money and finally became one of the largest ‘exporter’ of arms, narcotics and terrorists into the Indian territory.

After the recent drone droppings in Punjab, Indian security agencies have launched a massive manhunt in the Kashmir Valley to nab more than 40 terrorists despatched by Nengroo, the new poster boy of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terror outfit, desperate to escalate it’s anti-Indian operations.

The well-trained terrorists infiltrated through the international border in Jammu and Kashmir by Nengroo, also includes a few small groups of fidayeens.

With the connivance of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, Nengroo orchestrated the sensational arms dropping case in which drones were used to smuggle lethal weapons into India from across the border, last month.

Once an informer for the Indian Army, Nengroo had helped security agencies by providing tip-offs about some of the dreaded terrorists who were killed in encounters.

As a driver, hailing from Kakapora area (Pulwama) located 12 km away from Srinagar, Nengroo had built a strong network among the separatist leaders and anti-Indian rogues.

Due to this network Nengroo had a deep insight into the terror activities centred in and around Srinagar, reveals the dossier prepared by Intelligence agencies on him.

However, lure of money turned Nengroo into a sympathiser of th separatists. The dossier says that Nengroo later came into contact of a Hijbul Mujahideen leader, who assigned him to organise stone pelting incidents in Pulwama.

By Deepak Sharma