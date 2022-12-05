Ludo-addicted woman loses herself as bet, lives with landlord then

Ludo King |

Uttar Pradesh: A surprising news has come from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh where a woman who is addicted to Ludo put herself as a bet in a game against her house owner. She eventually lost the game and now lives with her house owner.

This shocking revelation was done by the woman's husband who moved to Jaipur six months ago for work purpose. He said that his wife is very much addicted to the Ludo game. She used to spend all the money he sent to her in playing Ludo and gambling. A few days back she played a game of Ludo with her house owner and put herself at stake. At the end she lost the game and now stays with her house owner.

The woman's husband has filed a complaint in the police of the incident. He says that he tried to make his wife leave the house owner but she is not ready to do it.

Subodh Gautam, a police official said that, 'We are trying to get in touch with the man and will start an investigation as soon as we contact him.'