Lucknow Youths Thrash Teen, Urinate On Him After Cricket Spat; Case Filed | Representative Image

Lucknow: A group of youths allegedly urinated on the face of an 18-year-old following a spat at a cricket match in Lucknow's Indira Nagar area.

Police have registered a case in this regard but have denied the urination charge. The incident took place on January 13, but came to light only after an FIR was registered by the victim's father Sandeep Kumar Rawat, a daily wage labourer.

Fardeen and about 25-30 of his accomplices have been booked under IPC sections including 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting) and sections of SC/ST Act at Indira Nagar police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (ADCP) North Abijith R. Shankar said: "Action will be taken based on the probe which is currently underway. On the basis of the CCTV footage, eyewitnesses, and other evidence, multiple allegations levelled by the family have not been confirmed. A probe is underway, and action will be taken only on the basis of evidence."

Rawat, a resident of Chandan village in Indira Nagar, said in his FIR that his son Lucky, who works as an AC mechanic. had gone to play cricket at a field near Khurram Nagar with his group when their ball landed in the area where another group was playing.

"When my son went to take the ball, the men in the group did not return it. After a verbal spat, the group playing with my son ran away. Finding him alone, the other group started hurling casteist and religious slurs at my son. My son managed to escape from there and did not inform me at home."

According to the complainant, the other group intercepted the victim again. "Scared of being beaten up again, he took up a wooden stick for self-defence. However, the men stopped him, took the stick from his hand and thrashed him again. My son arrived home and told us about the incident, but the other group reached our house to beat my son, but we sent them back after pacifying them," he said.

"The next day when my son had gone to receive my daughter from her school in the afternoon from Takrohi, the group again intercepted and thrashed him till he fell unconscious. They also urinated on his face. Later, on regaining consciousness, he reached home and explained his ordeal.

"In a fit of rage, he left home and returned a day late. My son has been traumatised since then." He said a video of the group that urinated on his son's face gathering outside his house has been made available to police.