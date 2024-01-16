Maharashtra Crime: 28-Yr-Old Constable Shubham Agone Dies After Being Attacked With Swords & Cricket Stumps

Subham Agone, a 28-year-old constable attached to Mumbai police |

In a shocking case that has come to fore from Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a young and vibrant police constable died after being attacked by a group of 12 men with swords and cricket stumps. Reports said that a verbal altercation over a cricket match took an ugly and violent turn resulting in the death of the constable. The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon in Chalisgaon in Jalgaon. On Monday, three accused were nabbed and produced in court. They have been remanded in custody for seven days till Sunday.

Shubham Agone, a 28-year-old constable attached to Mumbai police. Police said that Shubham was in his hometown when the incident took place. Shubham was a part of the team that won a cricket match that was organised in Chalisgaon.

Soon after match Shubham got involved in a verbal brawl with his rival team members which took a very aggressive turn. Later in the evening, the rival team members gheraoed Shubham and Anand who was a farmer and Shubham's friend and assaulted them with swords and cricket stumps. Shubham succumbed to injuries. Anand who also suffered major injuries registered a complaint with the police and three of the attackers have so far been arrested.