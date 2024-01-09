VIDEO: UP Cop's Son, Others Kidnap 2 Youths, Thrash Them, Urinate In Their Mouth & Give Them Bl****b In Kanpur; 3 Arrested

VIDEO: UP Police Constable's Son, Others Kidnap 2 Youths, Thrash Them Brutally, Urinate In Their Mouth & Give Them Bl****b In Kanpur; 3 Arrested | Twitter

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, two youths were kidnapped in broad daylight, held hostage and thrashed brutally for about five hours in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. They were urinated upon by the kidnappers and also salt was sprinkled on their wounds and were given blowjob. The youths were treated inhumanely due to an old rivalry. The gruesome act was performed by the son of an Uttar Pradesh police constable. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

They also tried to give them blowjob

The accused has been identified as Himanshu Yadav alias Sunny, who is the son of police constable Dharmendra Yadav. Along with his associates, he kidnapped the MCA students and tortured them for around five hours and made them drink urine. They also tried to give them blowjob. The incident occurred in the Kalyanpur Police Station area of Kanpur. There are reports that everyone in the area are scared of the terror of Himanshu Yadav alias Sunny.

One of the youths is seriously injured

The videos of the victims narrating their ordeal are doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that one of the youths is seriously injured. He can be seen with marks of being hit with belt and stick all voer his body. One of the victims introduces himself as Abhishek Singh and the other victim as Aayush. He said that the accused kidnapped them when they went to meet someone.

They took them to an isolated place and stripped them

After that they took them to an isolated place and stripped them and thrashed them brutally. They also whipped them on their back while naked. They urinated on the face of Aayush when he passed off after being thrashed brutally. They also inserted a stick in the ear of Aayush and tried to give him blowjob. They thrashed Abhishek with rubber pipe and urinated on his chest.

The victims were handed over to Dharmendra Yadav

Abhishek also said that Himanshu had a gun with him which he placed on their heads and was about to fire, when his friends stopped him after which he fired in the air. The youth also alleged that they were giving information of the torture to Himanshu's father Dharmendra Yadav. The victims were handed over to Dharmendra Yadav after being tortured. The accused then filmed the victims while returning them their belongings.

Victim not able to hear from his ear after gunshots were fired

The other victim claimed that he is not able to hear from his ear after gunshots were fired near his ear by the accused. After beating and torturing them for a long time, the accused took them in a car and left them in the middle of a road in Kanpur.

'Strict action will be taken against the accused'

An FIR has been filed by the victims in the Kalyanpur Police Station and the police have arrested three youths in connection with the matter. The police also said that strict action will be taken against the accused after the inquiry of the incident. An investigation has been initiated against the UP Police constable and the police has said that action will be taken against hooligans in the state irrespective of who they are. The police also said that they will also act under Gunda Act if required.