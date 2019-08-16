Lucknow: Two killed, one injured in road accident

Lucknow: Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured after a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle in Indira Nagar area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Aurobindo Park in Sector 9 of Indira Nagar on Wednesday night, they said. The deceased were identified as Pawan Singh (25) and Tushar Singh (26). They died on the spot. The third person, Himanshu, sustained serious injuries in the accident, the police said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a black speeding SUV hitting the victims' motorcycle and then fleeing from the spot, they said. The matter is being probed and no arrest has been made so far, the police said.