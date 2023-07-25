 Lucknow: Supreme Court Stay on ASI Survey Spurs High Court Hearing of Gyanvapi Mosque Case
Lucknow: Supreme Court Stay on ASI Survey Spurs High Court Hearing of Gyanvapi Mosque Case

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Lucknow: Supreme Court Stay on ASI Survey Spurs High Court Hearing of Gyanvapi Mosque Case | Photo: PTI

Lucknow: After the Supreme Court issued a stay on the survey conducted by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) until Wednesday, the Prayagraj High Court is set to commence the hearing of the Muslim side's revision petition in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

The mosque's management had approached the apex court in opposition to the District Court of Varanasi's decision, which had granted permission for the ASI survey within the Gyanvapi premises. The Supreme Court's stay on the survey prompted the High Court to proceed with the hearing of the revision petition in the case. Justice Prakash Padia, presiding over the single bench, will conduct the hearing on the survey starting from Wednesday.

The management of the Gyanvapi mosque had vehemently opposed the writ seeking a survey of the disputed site, deeming it a violation of the Places of Worship Act.

