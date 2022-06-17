Lucknow PUBG murder case: Teen says killed mother over her affair with a 'property dealer'

The 16-year-old boy has justified killing his mother by citing a third person | PTI/Representative

In a key development in the Lucknow PUBG murder case, the 16-year-old boy, who is accused of murdering his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game, has justified the killing by citing a third person.

'Property Dealer Uncle' would come to meet mother

According to DNA, while narrating the incident, the boy has told Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that when his father was not present at home, a 'property dealer uncle' would come to meet his mother. After he informed his father about it, his parents had a quarrel and his mother hit him. He said that he was angry on her since then.

Further speaking, the boy said that one day when the property dealer visited his home for dinner, he told his father about it. To which, his father responded saying, "If I would have been in your place, I would have shot her." When the boy asked what he should do next, his father replied, "Do whatever is on your mind."

Several days later, the boy told CWC that his mother lost Rs 10,000 and he was beaten for it even though he did not take the money. In order to take revenge, the boy woke up once his mother and sister were asleep, took the pistol and shot his mother. When his father learned about the murder, initially he cursed him, however, later stated there will be 'peace' at home now.

Lucknow PUBG Murder case

The boy, in a video call, showed his father the dead body of his mother on June 7. The son locked the dead body inside a room for two days.

As per the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Qasim Abidi, the boy threatened her nine-year-old sister against informing anyone and had used a room freshener to hide the smell of the decomposed body.

IOA chief denies recognition to PUBG

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra, responding to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), denied giving any recognition to PUBG.

Speaking to ANI, Batra said, "No, IOA does not give any kind of recognition which is against the country and the law. We don't allow them to promote any kind of violent games. Yes, it is true that ESports came to us, but we haven't given them any recognition."

