Lucknow Crime: Daughter Of Govt Officer Gangraped In Moving Vehicle, Case Registered After 5 Days; Accused Arrested

Daughter Of Govt Officer Gangraped In Vehicle, Case Registered After 5 Days

Lucknow, U.P: A shocking incident of gang rape has come to light from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The girl who was gang-raped is the daughter of a senior government officer. The victim is a student of a well-known college in Lucknow. Three men including two tea stall owners and one private ambulance operator have been identified and the accused have been arrested by the Lucknow Police.

Accused arrested by Lucknow Police

The incident took place in December 5th. The three accused have been identified as Aslam, Suhail and Satyam. The three are residents of resident of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

The victim was receiving regular treatment at KGMU Hospital

The victim was receiving regular treatment at KGMU Hospital. She got acquainted with the Tea Seller as the tea stall was right outside the hospital. The tea seller involved the other two accused and meticulously planned to gangrape the victim.

Video of victim recovered

Under the garb of getting her phone charged, the accused kidnapped the victim and gangraped her inside a vehicle. The crime was committed while the vehicle covered the route from Wazirganj to IT intersection and then from IT intersection to Barabanki Safedabad. Police have recovered a video made of the victim from the accused.

FIR was registered 5 days after the incident

Media reports said that the FIR was registered 5 days after the incident took place. The accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.